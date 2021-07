Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 10 July 2021 00:06 Hits: 22

Former President Obama is keeping a tradition from his time in the White House alive, releasing an annual summer reading list."Whether you're camped out on the beach or curled up on the couch on a rainy day, there'...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/562361-obama-releases-his-2021-summer-reading-list-continuing-his-wh