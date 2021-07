Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 10 July 2021 03:11 Hits: 18

GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn (N.C.) on Friday argued against President Biden's proposed "door-to-door" pro-COVID-19 vaccine campaign, claiming the same methods could also be used to "take" people's guns and Bibles. ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/562372-cawthorn-biden-door-to-door-vaccine-strategy-could-be-used-to-take-guns-bibles