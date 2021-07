Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 10:00 Hits: 1

President Biden and his onetime boss, former President Obama, haven't seen each other in person since the inauguration.And those close to both presidents don't expect them to meet until Obama's long-awaited portrai...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/561970-biden-obama-ten-minutes-apart-but-rarely-together