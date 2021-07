Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 21:06 Hits: 7

U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) will begin to remove the remaining fencing around the Capitol on Friday, deconstructing a controversial barrier put in place following the Jan. 6 riot.“Based on the current threat environment, recent enhancements to...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/561958-remaining-capitol-fence-to-be-removed-starting-friday