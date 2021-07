Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 19:04 Hits: 0

President Biden on Wednesday swiped at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for pointing out the local benefits of an economic relief law that the GOP leader and other Republicans opposed."Mitch McConnell...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/561919-biden-jabs-at-mcconnell-for-touting-bill-he-voted-against