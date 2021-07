Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 21:41 Hits: 2

Former President Trump claimed on Wednesday that there was "no reason" for a rioter to be shot during the Jan. 6 insurrection on the Capitol....

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/561962-trump-promotes-falsehoods-on-jan-6-attack-calls-for-identity-of