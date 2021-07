Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 00:19 Hits: 2

Former President Trump is expected to attend this weekend's UFC fight in Las Vegas, where one of his vocal supporters, Conor McGregor, will face off against Dustin Poirier.A reporter for TSN tweeted that UFC Presid...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/561990-trump-to-attend-fight-of-supporter-mcgregor