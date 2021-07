Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 18:31 Hits: 4

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday claimed the National Security Agency (NSA) leaked some of his private emails to journalists. Carlson made the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/561901-tucker-carlson-claims-nsa-leaked-private-emails-to-journalists