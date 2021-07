Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 17:49 Hits: 0

Rep. Andy Kim (D-N.J.) said Tuesday that he is donating a blue suit that he wore during the Capitol insurrection to the Smithsonian. In a series of tweets shared Tuesday, the New Jersey congressman explained his decision behind donating the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/561688-rep-andy-kim-donates-jan-6-suit-to-smithsonian