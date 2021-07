Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 17:09 Hits: 10

More than 100 protesters on Monday demonstrated at the home of a New Jersey man who was captured on video verbally attacking a neighbor with racist slurs, before reading his address and challenging the neighbor to "...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/561674-100-protesters-show-up-at-home-of-man-whose-racist-rant-at