Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 02:38 Hits: 6

Ohio Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance said on Monday that he regrets posting since-deleted tweets critical of former President Trump."Like a lot of people, I criticized Trump back in 2016," Vance...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/561597-jd-vance-says-he-regrets-tweets-critical-of-trump