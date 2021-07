Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 04 July 2021

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) said Sunday that those who are still unvaccinated against COVID-19 will be pushed to get the shot only by a "catastrophe" in which "an awful lot of people die." ...

