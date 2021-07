Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 03 July 2021 14:07 Hits: 21

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) will not be attending former President Trump's rally in Sarasota, Fla., on Saturday amid ongoing recovery efforts following the deadly condo building collapse in Surfside, Fla....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/561460-desantis-to-forgo-trump-rally-in-sarasota