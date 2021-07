Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 03 July 2021 01:29 Hits: 16

A Miami-based IT software management company announced Friday that a ransomware attack may have targeted one of its tools used by its clients, potentially affecting some 200 businesses.

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/cybersecurity/561445-ransomware-attack-hits-software-manager-affecting-200-companies