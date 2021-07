Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 02 July 2021 23:37 Hits: 11

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) on Friday became the latest governor to approve the deployment of National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border to help address the record number of people seeking asylum who are crossing...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/561431-ohio-governor-deploys-nearly-200-national-guard-members-to-us-mexico