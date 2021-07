Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 02 July 2021 17:54 Hits: 6

The suspension over a positive marijuana test of United States star sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson, who was set to represent the country in the 100-meter dash in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, has prompted a wave of sharp cr...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/561362-shacarri-richardson-suspension-prompts-outrage