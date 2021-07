Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 01 July 2021 18:32 Hits: 0

The newly created select committee charged with investigating the Jan. 6 attack will launch the probe with witness testimony from Capitol Police officers who were on duty during the deadly riot.Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the chairman of the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/561173-first-hearing-of-jan-6-select-committee-to-feature-capitol-police-testimony