Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 01 July 2021 19:25 Hits: 5

Political scientists and voting rights advocates reacted with horror on Thursday after the Supreme Court upheld two Republican-backed voting restrictions in Arizona, the latest in a series of blows the high court ha...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/561190-supreme-court-ruling-shocks-voting-rights-activists-academics