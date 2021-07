Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 01 July 2021 19:31 Hits: 3

With Meghan McCain out at "The View," the guessing game is on for who will take her place as the lone conservative voice on the daytime talk show.The author and daughter of the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) ...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/561195-7-conservative-women-who-could-replace-meghan-mccain-on-the