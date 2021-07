Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 19:45 Hits: 2

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel blasted Sen. Ron Johnson (R) in an editorial published on Wednesday, calling the firebrand conservative lawmaker the most "irresponsible representative of Wisconsin citizens" since Sen. Joe...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/560976-milwaukee-newspaper-blasts-ron-johnson-as-irresponsible-representative-of