Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 19:49 Hits: 2

The House voted Wednesday to create a select committee dedicated to investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, in what will likely become a partisan fight over establishing the facts of the violent attack on the Capitol....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/560972-house-approves-select-panel-to-probe-jan-6-attack