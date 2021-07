Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 01 July 2021 00:55 Hits: 5

House Democrats are poised Thursday to approve a huge boost in infrastructure spending, a $715 billion proposal they view as a vehicle to install some of their own policy preferences into an evolving $973 billion Senate package that stands among...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/561034-house-set-to-vote-on-its-own-infrastructure-plan