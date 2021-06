Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 00:12 Hits: 1

A House panel on Tuesday voted to create a plaque honoring the police officers who "valiantly" protected the Capitol complex during the Jan. 6 attack.The House Appropriations Committee approved an amendment, proposed by Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/560848-house-panel-votes-to-create-plaque-honoring-police-who-served-on-jan-6