Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 19:58 Hits: 6

The first transgender woman crowned as Miss Nevada USA called her victory "a win" for the LGBTQ community, ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/560786-first-transgender-woman-crowned-miss-nevada-usa-my-win-is-our-win