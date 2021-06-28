Can the Biden administration improve the manufacturing sector?

Articles

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly disrupted the manufacturing industry and the U.S. economy at large. A year later, the manufacturing sector continues adjusting to the new normal and working towards innovative solutions to the issues the pandemic has exposed. Under the new Biden-Harris administration, the industry has seen some resurgence, but there remains a need to continue preserving and protecting the industry in a post-pandemic world.

On July 15, Governance Studies at Brookings will host a webinar to discuss the current manufacturing landscape and manufacturing initiatives proposed by the Biden-Harris administration. Speakers will discuss challenges facing the U.S. manufacturing industry, opportunities to renew growth, and the future trajectory of the industry.

The event marks the tenth annual John Hazen White Forum on Public Policy, which convenes leaders from academia, business, and government to discuss and identify solutions to the United States’ most pressing challenges facing the manufacturing industry.

Viewers can submit questions for speakers by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or via Twitter at @BrookingsGov by using #USmfg.

