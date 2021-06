Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 28 June 2021 14:47 Hits: 2

In response to ongoing attacks by Iran-backed militias, President Joe Biden ordered U.S. airstrikes against them in Iraq and Syria.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/zI4o3oABL1U/