Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 11:39 Hits: 3

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday alleged that the Biden administration was "spying" on him in an effort to "take this show off the air."The television personality said that the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/560656-tucker-carlson-says-biden-administration-is-spying-on-him