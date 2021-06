Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 11:51 Hits: 3

Former Attorney General William Barr has created a political firestorm with interviews for a new book that call former President Trump's claims about fraud in last year's election "bullshit" and detail how Senate Minority...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/560605-barr-sparks-new-political-firestorm