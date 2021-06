Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 27 June 2021 19:42 Hits: 12

Sen. Ron Johnson (Wis.) on Saturday urged his fellow Republicans to "take back" local government positions in order to "take back our culture."Johnson made the remarks in a speech to Wisconsin's state GOP conventio...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/560454-ron-johnson-calls-for-republicans-to-run-for-local-office-and-take-back-our