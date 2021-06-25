Photos of the week ending June 25, 2021

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 14:00 Hits: 1

As the Fourth of July holiday nears, Congress was in full swing this past week. It began with Juneteenth celebrations before moving on to a vote on Democrats’ elections overhaul and a visit from a music legend, among other Hill happenings, and CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists were there to cover it all.

People dance Saturday as local go-go bands play at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington as part of the Juneteenth celebrations. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call) People dance Saturday as local go-go bands play at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington as part of the Juneteenth celebrations. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Organizers erect a “51” sign on East Capitol Street on Tuesday as DC Vote holds a rally for Washington, D.C., statehood before a Senate Homeland Security hearing on statehood legislation. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) Organizers erect a “51” sign on East Capitol Street on Tuesday as DC Vote holds a rally for Washington, D.C., statehood before a Senate Homeland Security hearing on statehood legislation. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Senate Majority Leader Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer leaves the podium Tuesday in the Ohio Clock Corridor of the Capitol after speaking to reporters about Democrats’ elections, campaign finance and ethics overhaul, known as the For the People Act. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Vice President Vice President Kamala Harris talks with reporters in the Capitol on Tuesday after Senate Republicans unanimously blocked the elections overhaul from advancing. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Romney talks with Capitol Police during a Chick-fil-A lunch he hosted in the Capitol on Wednesday to thank officers for their service during an “especially difficult year.” (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Romney talks with Capitol Police during a Chick-fil-A lunch he hosted in the Capitol on Wednesday to thank officers for their service during an “especially difficult year.” (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Senate Commerce Chair Senate Commerce Chair Maria Cantwell of Washington and ranking member Roger Wicker of Mississippi talk Thursday before a confirmation hearing in the Russell Building. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Vermont Sen. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders talks with reporters in the Senate subway on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Max, a Capitol Police K-9 dog, rests Thursday on the floor outside the Senate Foreign Relations room in the Capitol as his handler, Steve Nunn, stands by. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Max, a Capitol Police K-9 dog, rests Thursday on the floor outside the Senate Foreign Relations room in the Capitol as his handler, Steve Nunn, stands by. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Music legend Dionne Warwick speaks Thursday at a press event in the House Triangle outside the Capitol to introduce legislation that would ensure music creators are fairly compensated when their songs are played on AM and FM radio. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) Music legend Dionne Warwick speaks Thursday at a press event in the House Triangle outside the Capitol to introduce legislation that would ensure music creators are fairly compensated when their songs are played on AM and FM radio. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Minnesota Rep. Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips and his dog Henry walk down the House steps Friday after the last vote of the week. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

The post Photos of the week ending June 25, 2021 appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2021/06/25/photos-of-the-week-ending-june-25-2021/