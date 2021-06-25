Tired of talking about Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema — Congressional Hits and Misses

Articles

“There are many who say that bipartisanship is dead in Washington, D.C.,” said Sen. Kyrsten Sinema outside the White House this week. But, after seemingly endless negotiations, lawmakers reached a deal on a bipartisan infrastructure package.

Meanwhile, Sen. Thom Tillis brought a puppy to work, White House press secretary Jen Psaki got a fly in her hair and Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers dipped out of a live interview to go vote.

