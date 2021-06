Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 24 June 2021 19:56 Hits: 4

Former President Trump on Thursday slammed the decision by a New York court to suspend his former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani's license to practice law in the state, calling the former mayor "the Eliot Ness of h...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/560116-trump-compares-giuliani-to-eliot-ness-rips-ny-decision