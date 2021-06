Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Watch President Joe Biden’s full eulogy for Sen. John Warner at Washington National Cathedral on Wednesday.

Warner, a Virginia Republican senator for three decades, died in May at the age of 94.

