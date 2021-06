Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 15:38 Hits: 5

Lawmakers are expanding their probe of the troubled Emergent BioSolutions vaccine plant in Baltimore and are now focusing attention on manufacturing contracts with AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.Democratic leaders on two House panels in...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/559820-lawmakers-expand-investigation-of-troubled-baltimore-vaccine-plant