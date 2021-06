Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 16:24 Hits: 4

The House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday included $500 million for election security grants in one of the proposed appropriations bills for next year. The proposed fiscal 2022 Financial Services and General Government bill would...

