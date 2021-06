Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 24 June 2021 00:05 Hits: 11

Senators involved in bipartisan negotiations say they and White House officials have agreed to an infrastructure "framework," and they'll meet with President Biden Thursday to brief him."Repub...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/559985-senate-negotiators-white-house-officials-agree-on-infrastructure-framework