Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 20:10 Hits: 9

The Speaker's Lobby, a hallway lining the south side of the House chamber, is reopening to the media on Tuesday for the first time since it was restricted to only lawmakers and staff at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.Named for the portraits of...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/559669-speakers-lobby-to-reopen-for-first-time-since-pandemic-and-scene-of-jan-6