Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 11:15 Hits: 1

Denying the truth about the 2020 election and denying the reality of racism in America. If that's the best the Republican Party has to offer today, it might as well turn out the lights, lock the door and close up shop....

Read more https://thehill.com/opinion/campaign/559511-press-supreme-court-unmasks-brain-dead-party