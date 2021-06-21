Photo of the day: Groundbreaking

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 5(Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, center; ANC 7B Chairperson Tiffany L. Brown, third from left; Ward 7 Councilman Vincent Gray, third from right; Ward 5 councilman Kenyan McDuffie, second from right; real estate developer Gary D. Rappaport, second from left; and others attend a groundbreaking ceremony at Skyland Town Center.
Monday’s ceremony marks the start of the retail construction phase for the project — the first town center development in Southeast D.C.
