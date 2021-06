Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 21 June 2021 10:00 Hits: 10

The House is gearing up for votes this week to undo three Trump-era rules, using a special legislative tool to repeal some of the previous administration’s agency actions.Democrats will draw on the Congressional Review Act (CRA) to take aim at rules...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/559223-house-to-take-big-step-on-eliminating-trump-era-rules