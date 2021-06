Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 21 June 2021 10:01 Hits: 9

The Senate’s months-long fight over voting is set to come to a head this week before lawmakers leave town for the July 4 break. The Senate is poised to leave town for two weeks on Thursday, while the House is in town through next week before...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/559351-this-week-senate-set-for-voting-rights-fight