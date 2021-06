Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 21 June 2021 19:25 Hits: 0

California legislators are reportedly considering extending the state's eviction moratorium to have enough time to pay off unpaid rent for low-income residents in the state as the June 30 moratorium deadline approaches....

