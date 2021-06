Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 21 June 2021 00:05 Hits: 5

The political center is striking back - at least for now.Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has become the most influential member of the Senate, occupying a perch from which he is able to mute his own party's most ambitio...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/559216-the-memo-the-center-strikes-back