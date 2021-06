Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 20 June 2021 14:24 Hits: 12

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Sunday that President Biden has a chance to determine his legacy amid ongoing infrastructure negotiations. "I would just say to President Biden, you've got a...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/559300-graham-biden-has-chance-with-infrastructure-to-show-what-kind-of