Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 20 June 2021 11:00 Hits: 13

Fast-forward to 2021, and late-night on the broadcast networks and Comedy Central find themselves in the same predicament as two-thirds of major cable news: Viewers are fleeing in droves.

Read more https://thehill.com/opinion/healthcare/559265-jon-stewart-shows-late-night-conformity-cabal-how-political-comedy-is-done