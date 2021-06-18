Photos of the week ending June 18, 2021

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 2
This week saw the return of press conferences in the Ohio Clock Corridor and the (mostly) annual National Seersucker Day celebration, kicking off #seersuckerthursdays in the Capitol this summer. The week was capped off with a new law making Juneteenth — the day the final enslaved Americans heard the news of the Emancipation Proclamation — a federal holiday.
Here’s the week in photos as captured by CQ Roll Call’s photographers:Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-N.M., hugs her father, James Stansbury, after her ceremonial swearing in with Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the Rayburn Room on Monday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., left, talks with Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on the steps of the Capitol on Monday after members of Congress held a moment of silence for the 600,000 American lives lost to COVID-19. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)No Photography signs are seen stored in a hallway in the Capitol Visitor Center Auditorium on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Reporters and photographers surround Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., on Tuesday as he holds the first Democratic news conference in the Ohio Clock Corridor since the onset of the pandemic in 2020. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., left, arrive for a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee markup in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Reps. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., left, and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., prepare for the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing featuring U.N. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield in the Rayburn House Office Building on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., left, and Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., talk on the Senate subway as they arrive for a vote in the Capitol on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., center, House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn, D-S.C., and other members attend the bill enrollment ceremony for the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act in the Capitol on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Congressional staffers carry National Seersucker Day cutouts into the Ohio Clock Corridor for the annual seersucker photo in the Capitol on Thursday. Capitol Police, however, asked the staffers to remove the cutouts, citing a rule that prohibits signs in the Capitol. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
