Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 22:27 Hits: 3

Thirty percent of Republican voters say they believe former President Trump will "likely" be reinstated to office this year, a new Hill-HarrisX poll finds.The results are comparable to ...

Read more https://thehill.com/hilltv/what-americas-thinking/559206-poll-30-percent-of-republican-voters-say-its-likely-trump-will