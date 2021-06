Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 19 June 2021 16:01 Hits: 16

Senate Democrats in tough races next year, namely Sens. Mark Kelly (Ariz.) and Maggie Hassan (N.H.), say it's more important for an infrastructure spending bill to be bipartisan thanĀ for it to fit in all the priorities th...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/559211-democrats-facing-tough-reelections-back-bipartisan-infrastructure