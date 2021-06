Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 19 June 2021 16:40 Hits: 20

Singer-songwriter Macy Gray said this week that the American flag is in need of a replacement, arguing that it is "tattered, dated, divisive, and incorrect."

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/559261-singer-macy-gray-the-us-flag-is-tattered-dated-divisive-and