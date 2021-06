Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 17:02 Hits: 5

A House Democrat slammed his fellow GOP lawmakers on Thursday, saying that some of them who have been downplaying the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 were the most afraid during the actual riot.Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) shared his thoughts...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/559159-house-democrat-republicans-treating-capitol-police-like-shit-were-the-most